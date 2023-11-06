Trump set to testify in New York civil case threatening his business empire

Barring any last minute change, former US President, Donald Trump will testify today in the New York civil case threatening to upend his real estate empire and deal him a damaging financial blow as he seeks to retake the White House next year.

Trump is expected to take the stand at 10:00 am (1500 GMT) before Arthur Engoron, the judge overseeing the case whom Trump has repeatedly derided as “unhinged” and a “Trump-hating radical left, Democrat operative.”

The judge responded by slapping Trump with two fines — one for $5,000, another for $10,000 — when he ruled the onetime reality television star had violated a partial gag order imposed after he bashed the judge’s clerk on social media.

New York Attorney General, Letitia James had accused the Trump Organization of inflating the value of its assets by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

The former president has already given testimony twice in connection with this case, both times behind closed doors.

In excerpts from the first deposition, he called the proceedings “the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country,” and called the Democratic attorney general an “out of control prosecutor.”

Read also: Egypt’s MNT-Halan closes $130m in new raiser. 2 other stories and a trivia

He also argued during the second deposition that the whole case was “crazy” because “banks were all paid” and “made a lot of money” off his business.

Trump and his sons do not risk going to jail, but face up to $250 million in penalties and potential removal from the management of the family company.

Donald

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now