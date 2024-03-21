FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump criticize Nigerians for complaining about Tinubu’s govt?

CLAIM: Former US President and second-time presidential aspirant, Donald Trump slams Nigerians for complaining about President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

VERDICT: False!

FULL TEXT

A video has gone viral on social media, purportedly of former US President, Donal Trump berating Nigerians for their constant lamentation about the administration of President Tinubu.

He purportedly said, “Tinubu has been in office barely 10 months and all you people do is whine and whine. You’re lucky it’s not me that is your President, I’ll have the whole bunch of you locked up in Prison.”

The video is being circulated on WhatsApp groups. It is also seen here on Instagram, with multiple likes and shares.

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria found that the video was generated through Artificial Intelligence. Indeed, the man in the video is Donald Trump, and he is obviously speaking, but the video is doctored in such a way that the sound is infused into the motion picture.

The first clue is the obvious one. At the top left corner of the video is a watermark that reads “Made with TryParrotAI.com”

Also, a reverse search of a screenshot of the video returned with various versions of the same video with different sounds. This shows that the video is manipulated multiple times for the purpose of disinformation.

There is also no credible media report in which Trump commented on Nigerians’ experience under President Tinubu.

CONCLUSION

Trump did not criticize Nigerians for complaining about Tinubu’s performance in government. The viral video is doctored.

By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká:

