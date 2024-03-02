FACT CHECK: Did a boy from Enugu build a bomb?

CLAIM: A boy from Enugu state built a hydro metallic bomb.

VERDICT: False

FULL TEXT

A Facebook Page, Arise Update Now, claimed in a post that a boy from Enugu State built a hydro metallic bomb. The post carried the picture of the purported 17-year-old boy who built the bomb.

The post reads: “17 years old Enugu Boy’s Hydro Metallic Bomb Allegedly Possesses Unprecedented Power, Reportedly Capable of Destroying 7 Armored Tanks Simultaneously, Surpassing Russian MG4 Missile.

“In a shocking revelation, reports have emerged of a young Igbo boy from Enugu who has allegedly constructed a hydro metallic bomb that possesses an astonishing level of destructive power.

“According to the claims, this bomb is said to be capable of obliterating not just one, but a staggering seven armored tanks simultaneously, surpassing the power of the renowned Russian MG4 missile.”

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria subjected the picture of the boy attached to the post to reverse image search. The result show that the boy was a member of the children’s parliament in the United Kingdom.

According to a 2023 report on UK Express, the boy is Harry Acheampong, Interim Children’s Parliament Prime Minister.

CONCLUSION

The boy in the post did not build any bomb, nor is he from Enugu State.

