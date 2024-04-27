Gombe court jails president of charcoal producers’ union for N7m fraud

Justice H.H. Kereng of the Gombe State High Court sitting in Gombe, Gombe State has convicted and sentenced President of National Association of Charcoal Producers and Exporters, Edu Babatunde Azeez to one year imprisonment.

Azeez and his company, Ablims Limited were jailed on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 after pleading guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining under false pretence upon being arraigned by the Gombe Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

One of the count charges reads : “That you Edu Babatunde and Ablims Limited sometimes in December, 2022 at Gombe , Gombe State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court fraudulently obtained the sum of N7,183, 750.00 ( Seven Million One hundred and Eighty – Three Thousand and Seven Hundred and Fifty naira ) from one Ayanbisi Ismail by falsely representing the money to be for exporting charcoal to Saudi – Arabia , a representation which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 and punishable under Section 322 of the penal Code Law.

READ ALSO:Lawmakers call for urgent probe as unidentified disease kills 30 in Gombe

Another charge reads : “That you Edu Babatunde and Ablims Limited sometimes in December 2022 at Gombe, Gombe State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court conspired amongst yourselves to do an illegal act to wit : cheating and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96 and punishable under Section 97(2) of the Penal code Law.

Consequent upon his guilty plea, prosecution counsel, A.B Kware urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant as charged. But counsel to the defendant, Inusa Mahammed pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant is a first time – offender.

After listening to the counsels, Justice Kereng convicted and sentenced Azeez and his company Ablims Limited to one year imprisonment with an option of N200,000 as fine

Azeez’s journey to the Correctional centre began when a petitioner alleged that he defrauded him of the sum of N7,183,750.00 and all efforts to regain his money proved abortive.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now