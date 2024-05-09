Nigeria won’t survive instability in Rivers, PDP BOT warns, urges Tinubu to intervene

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, on Thursday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis brewing in Rivers State.

Wabara’s plea comes as pro-Wike lawmakers and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State push for the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The former Senate President accused Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of fueling the conflict between Governor Fubara and lawmakers, warning that Nigeria may not withstand any instability in Rivers State due to its economic significance.

Wabara urged President Tinubu to prevail upon Wike to allow his successor to perform his constitutional duties without interference.

He said, “I want to appeal to Mr President to call his appointee, Nyesom Wike to order so that his actions in Rivers do not confirm the suspicion that APC has an agenda to turn Nigeria into one party state. Wike should allow peace to reign in Rivers State.

“Mr President should appreciate the importance of Rivers as a major revenue base of the country, and should the trouble they are stoking erupt, Nigeria will definitely not escape the aftermath.”

The PDP BoT Chairman, further advised members of the Rivers House of Assembly not to yield themselves as agents of distabilization of the state “because history will not be kind to them.”

The situation has escalated, with 21 Local Government Chairmen in Rivers State supporting the APC’s call for impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara. Wabara’s appeal to President Tinubu seeks to avert a political crisis in the state, emphasizing the need for peace and stability in Nigeria’s economic hub.

