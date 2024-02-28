Lawmakers call for urgent probe as unidentified disease kills 30 in Gombe

The House of Representatives has charged the Federal Government to investigate and curb the spread of a yet-to-be-identified disease that has killed no fewer than 30 persons in the Nafada Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The House’s charge was sequel to the adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency, Gombe State, Hon. Aboullahi El-Rasheed.

The House called on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to immediately deploy its personnel to ascertain the nature of the disease.

The House also urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to observe the health situation closely in order to checkmate its spread, and facilitate adequate treatment to those persons affected already.

El-Rasheed noted that the outbreak of the disease was gradually spreading across communities in the Nafada LGA.

The lawmaker stated that through the disease, lives of youths and children within the affected communities in the last few days, have been lost.

He emphasised that the number of victims continued to increase rapidly, thereby causing apprehension in the affected communities.

He outlined the symptoms of the disease to include severe headache, stomach pain, vomiting, smelly stool, leg pain and ultimately death.

He said the Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency had deployed more health personnel to support the existing staff members of Nafada General Hospital to check the spread of the disease and extend medical attention to affected persons.

El-Rasheed said: “The House is disturbed that the blood samples of few victims that were tested in medical laboratory have shown negative reaction to Cerebrospinal Meningitis, which implies that the disease is yet to be diagnosed by health authorities and medical experts in Gombe State.

“Worried that the disease is fast spreading with about 30 deaths recorded as of February 26, 2024, and can potentially halt business and school activities across the communities as parents are afraid of sending their children to school due to fear of contracting the disease.

“Further worried that the situation will escalate and spread to neighbouring communities and local governments if not properly and professionally managed.”

The House, however, mandated its Committees on Healthcare Services and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

