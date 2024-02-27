Reps summon CBN governor over alleged revenue leakages

The House of Representatives has summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, over alleged revenue leakages in the country.

The Chairman of the House Public Account Committee, Bamidele Salam, announced this at the resumed investigative hearing on revenue leakages on Tuesday in Abuja.

He expressed reservations over the CBN governor’s approach to President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda.

The chairman asked Cardoso to appear before the committee on March 5 or risk arrest.

The CBN governor had drawn the lawmakers’ ire by sending an Assistant Director in the apex bank, Mr. Ogbulu Peter, to represent him at the hearing.

The committee expressed concerns over the CBN governor’s attitude to the invitation of the parliament on several occasions.

Salam stressed the importance of the CBN’s accountability to the parliament and the Nigerian people.

He said: “Honorable colleagues, let me just make a few comments before we rule on this matter.

“I feel somehow alarmed at the kind of vibes we get from the Central Bank of Nigeria and especially the Governor of the bank, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso.

“I have reasons to doubt whether the CBN governor is interested in the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“I have serious doubt as to whether he is actually interested in reinventing Nigeria and bringing Nigeria out of the woods economically, and financially.

“I have tremendous respect for him as a person but his conduct since assuming this office has left much to be desired.

“Honorable colleagues in this same committee room we have written letters several times and I am not talking about 5, 6, 7, 8, or 9 concerning one matter or another.”

