PDP Reps caucus vows party will regain power in 2027

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives declared on Tuesday the party would regain power at the center in 2027.

The caucus leader, Kingsley Chinda, stated this while briefing journalists after the third meeting of PDP lawmakers in Abuja.

Chinda said: “We are going back, as we resume the session to commence a strong, virile, and purpose-driven opposition to give the people a voice in the parliament.”

The lawmakers issued a three-month ultimatum to the Federal Government to normalise the security situation in the country.

“We x-rayed the security situation in our country and we resolved that we can no longer take this situation where Nigeria is today almost tagged as ‘one life, one minute silence.’

“After three-month the caucus will take further steps to sensitise and mobilise Nigerians to take their security into their hands.”

He said the caucus also agreed to call on all party caucuses, the board of trustees, national executive committee, and the national working committee of the party to embark on reconciliatory measures.

This, according to him, was to resolve all litigations that are pending and have hindered the party’s quest for a substantive national chairman.

He urged PDP leaders to continue to demonstrate unconditional loyalty to the party and ensure that the party is placed where it enjoys the position of the largest party in Africa.

