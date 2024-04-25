Reps task military to use technology in fight against insecurity

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Army, Abdullahi Mamudu, on Thursday urged the military to use modern technology to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Mamudu made the call when he led members of the committee on an oversight visit at the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He commended the military for the effort in securing the country.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: Reps demand answers from NSA to justify over N3.25tn security budget

He said it was the National Assembly’s responsibility to provide a budget that would enable the military to carry out its constitutional duties.

The lawmaker lauded the military personnel for their sacrifices, especially those who lost their lives during duty.

The Theatre Commander, OPHK, described the committee’s visit as timely.

Shuaibu said the North-East had been the nation’s focal point in the battle against terrorism, saying the OPHK was launched to address the challenge.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now