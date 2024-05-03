Reps to review laws, practices restricting press freedom

The House of Representatives on Friday promised to review the laws and practices restricting press freedom in the country.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, stated this while delivering a keynote address to mark the 2024 World Press Freedom Day in Abuja.

The event was organised by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, Nigeria.

The International Press Freedom Day celebrated every May 3 is a day of reflection among media professionals and stakeholders on issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

Rotimi said the legislature would prepare the ground for journalists to operate without any hindrance provided they adhere to the tenets of their profession.

He said: “We will enhance good governance practices, transparency, and accountability through media chats, public hearings, town hall meetings, etc., amongst other scheduled legislative actions in Agenda 6.”

He stressed that the House had resolved to work with the media to ensure a successful running of the present government.

He said that the 1999 Constitution conferred on the media a critical role as contained in Section 22 regarding the obligations of the mass media.

The chairman said: “The role states that the press, radio, television, and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people.

“Amongst many other challenges in the course of the discharge of this constitutional mandate, the press faces a disproportionate exposure to harm in the face of the widespread insecurity challenges in the country.

“There are also issues around the dearth of funding but I call on all stakeholders to continue with concerted efforts to address these challenges.

“There is no gainsaying that there are many miles to cover as far as media freedoms in our country is concerned but we have greatly improved from the days of military intervention in our polity (particularly, 1983 – 1998).”

