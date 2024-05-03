Insecurity: Borno reaffirms ban on motorcycle

The Borno State government has reaffirmed the ban on the use of motorcycles in the state over insecurity.

The state government had in 2014 banned the use of motorcycles in most parts of the state as part of measures to contain the Boko Haram insurgency.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the 4th session of the state security meeting held on Friday in Maiduguri, said the council also cautioned against extortion of motorists.

He said: “Council also instructed all security commanders to ensure that their operatives desist from extorting motorists on the highway.

“Council also reaffirmed the ban on illegal mining and instructed all security agencies to ensure that the ban prevails.”

The commissioner pointed out that the expressed happiness at the success of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches being used in the fight against the insurgents.

He said the council urged the state’s Ministry of Justice to further work with authorities of the correctional service to identify inmates to be released under the prerogative of mercy.

“Council also reaffirms support for the decision of the Borno State government to relocate the remaining displaced persons and refugees back to their ancestral homes and urges all security agencies to support the process.

“Council also discussed the clearance of farmland in order to ensure food security and sustainability in our state,” Tar said.

