Insecurity: Borno govt reaffirms ban on illegal mining

The Borno State government on Sunday reaffirmed the ban on illegal mining and warned defaulters of the dire consequences.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, in a statement issued in Maiduguri, urged the people of the state to comply with the ban.

The government on October 13 last year banned mining activities over the “fragile” security situation in the state.

The statement read: “The military and security agencies are requested to be vigilant and apprehend defaulters.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the ban on illegal mining remains active in the light of the fragile security situation in Borno.

“Let’s enforce the ban. Any illegal miner caught will be prosecuted.”

