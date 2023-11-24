Multinational troops kill four suspected Boko Haram fighters in Borno

Troops of Sector 3, Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed four suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The Chief Military Public Information Officer for MNJTF, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri, said the terrorists were killed at Walo Gashigar and Kudagurgu villages in the northern part of the state.

He said: “The troops encountered and killed two terrorists during clearance of remnants of Boko Haram insurgents at Walo Walada.

“Two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and 29 rounds of 7.62-millimeter special ammunition were recovered in the operation.

“Similarly, troops deployed in Malam Fatori conducted a fighting patrol to Kudagurgu, where two other terrorists were neutralised, and a significant cache of items, including Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-making materials, one AK-47 rifle, and three magazines, were recovered.

“These successful operations reflect the commitment and bravery of the Sector 3 MNJTF troops in their effort to totally defeat terrorism and create a peaceful environment in the Lake Chad Basin region.

“The recovery of lethal weapons and other terrorism materials demonstrates the dedication and effectiveness of the troops in ensuring the safety and security of the region.

“The MNJTF remains resolute in its commitment to achieve its mandate.”

