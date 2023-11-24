News
Tinubu approves appointment of 8 new permanent secretaries
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
The appointment, according to him, followed the conclusion of the selection process conducted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.
READ ALSO: Tinubu writes Senate to confirm service chiefs’ appointments
The new permanent secretaries are Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo, Adeoye Ayodeji, Rimi Abba, Bako Deborah Odoh, Omachi Omenka, Ahmed Umar, Watti Tinuke, and Ella Agbo.
President Tinubu charged the appointees to deploy their expertise and competence to revitalise service delivery in all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the interest of Nigerians.
