Police warns APC, NNPP against protest in Kano

The Kano State police command has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) against the planned protest in the state.

Kano was rocked by protests on Wednesday following the discovery of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the appeal court judgement that sacked Abba Yusuf as the governor of the state.

The appellate court had since admitted that the conflicting statement in the document was caused by a typographical error.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hussaini Gumel, gave the warning in a chat with journalists on Friday in Kano.

The CP said the command had embarked on aggressive patrol across the state’s metropolis to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

He said that armed security personnel had been deployed to strategic locations to deal with any form of security threats in the state.

Gumel said: “As far as this command is concerned we have not permitted the two major political parties to engage in any form of protest in our areas of supervision.”

He urged residents to go about their lawful business without any fear of molestation.

He said that the police and sister security agencies were working hand in hand to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the state.

The CP also urged leaders of the two parties to abide by the peace accords they signed recently.

He appealed to parents to keep a close watch on the movement of their wards as anyone found disrupting the peace of the state would be arrested and prosecuted.

