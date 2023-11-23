Members of the Yoruba community in Kano State have cried out over the ongoing political crisis in the state since the judgment of the Appeal Court that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf.

According to the Yoruba community, the word going around the state is that it is a Yoruba President that cheated them, adding that they will be at the receiving end if things degenerate, as they expect it would.

The group’s Secretary-General, Taofeek Olaosebikan, who stated this at a press conference on Thursday in Kano, appealed to on all Yoruba leaders and leaders of thought in the country to engage President Bola Tinubu for a possible political settlement of the Kano political logjam.

According to him, the appeal became necessary in view of the prevailing political situation in the state since the Court of Appeal sacked the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

He said: “We are using this platform to call on our leading Obas and leaders to come to our assistance by engaging President Bola Tinubu on the political situation in Kano.

“The average man already believes that the judiciary has been interfered with. We are calling on our fathers, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, to intervene without further delay.

“We are also calling on Oba of Lagos, Alake of Agba, Awujare of Ijebuland, Olubadan of Ibadan and other and other Yoruba leading lights to come to our aid as we won’t find it easy if the situation degenerates further as we actually expect it would.

“The people here will believe that they were cheated by a Yoruba President. That’s the word going around now. A stitch in time, they say saves nine.”

