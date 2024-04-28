‘All is not well in Edo PDP’, Nat’l vice chairman, Orbih, says, rejects guber candidate, Ighodalo

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been plunged into a fresh crisis following the rejection of a campaign role by National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party, Dan Orbih, ahead of the September 21 governorship election.

Orbih, in a statement on Saturday, snubbed an appointment as a member of the governorship campaign council of the party’s candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, on the grounds that he was not consulted before the announcement was made.

He declared that “all is not in Edo PDP”, and rhat Ighodalo is not the future of Edo state.

Orbih who is one of the leaders of the anti-Obaseki Coalition within the party, was named a member of the campaign council in a bid to carry along all interest groups in the run up to the polls.

However, he came out to reject the appointment, noting that no one consulted him before his name was announced as a member of the council.

“Nobody told me of any governorship campaign council membership in Edo PDP. I am not aware of it,” he said in the statement.

“Some persons, who saw my name on the list, called me. I have not seen the list, and I am not aware of it. I am not party to the composition of the campaign council.

“I am not part and parcel of the PDP campaign council. In 2020, we came out in Edo North Senatorial District and supported the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki. I, Chief Dan Orbih, worked with Governor Obaseki to deliver him.

“People asked me questions on where we are today and what is the way forward? I can boldly tell you the issue before us is what is the way forward? Let me tell you that all is not well with Edo State PDP.

“As we prepare and move forward for the upcoming governorship election, we will do all we can to let Edo people know that this election is about Edo and the future of Edo.

“Let me send a powerful message to PDP: we, the Edo PDP, can tell you that it is not well with Edo PDP.

“I hereby denounce my membership as a member of Edo PDP governorship campaign council. Obaseki and his anointed governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, are not the way forward for Edo State,” the statement said.

Orbih who is a strong ally of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been known to be at logger heads with Governor Godwin Obaseki following the governor’s alleged takeover of the PDP structure in the state.

He is also said to be unsatisfied with the process via which Ighodalo emerged as the party’s flag bearer in the governorship election.

