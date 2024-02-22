Confusion as PDP produces Ighodalo and Shaibu as parallel governorship candidates in Edo

A former chairman of Nigeria Breweries, Asue Ighodalo, on Thursday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary for Edo State.

The Chairman of the Edo PDP Primary Electoral Committee, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, who announced the result, said the businessman garnered 577 votes to defeat nine other aspirants in the election held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, got one vote in the exercise.

Other aspirants that took part in the election were Omosede Igbinedion, former All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Anselm Ojezua; former chairman of Esan West Local Government Area, Felix Akhabue, Felix Akhabue, Arthur Esene, a former member of the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama; Amb. Martin Uhumoibi, Osaro Onaiwu and Umoru Hadizat.

Lawal said: “I, therefore, declare Asuelimen Ighodalo the winner of this concluded primary today with a total vote of 577. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen.

“Therefore, I hereby return him elected as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming election in Edo State. My brother, congratulations.”

In his acceptance speech, Ighodalo thanked the delegates, his supporters, and the PDP for their support.

He also praised Governor Godwin Obaseki for laying a good foundation in the state.

“I am humbled. I thank the good people of Edo State. In the last four months, I have got to meet them more.

“I am only a tool in this process and I promise you all I will be a good tool. By the grace of God, Edo State will move from where Governor Obaseki stopped,” he added.

The development means the party has produced two candidates for the September 21 governorship election in the state.

Shaibu had earlier on Wednesday won a parallel governorship primary held in a facility at Commercial Avenue in the state capital.

He polled 301 votes in the exercise.

