Edo Dep Gov, Shaibu, emerges PDP candidate in factional primary

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has won a factional primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Shaibu won the primaries with about three hundred and one votes, whereas Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the party is yet to begin its own primary election.

In the Obaseki‘s faction, 10 aspirants would contest for the governorship ticket. The 10 aspirants cleared to contest the election include: Hon. Omosede Igbinedion; former chairman Edo State APC, Anselem Ojezua; former chairperson of Esan West Local Government Area, Felix Akhabue; Felix Akhabue, former managing director of Sterling Bank, Dr Asue Ighodalo; Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Arthur Esene, former House of Representatives member, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama; Amb. Martin Uhumoibi, Osaro Onaiwu and Umoru Hadizat.

Recall that Shuaibu and his principal, Obaseki had been in a running battle since the former declared his interest to succeed him as the governor of the state.

Another report has it that trouble started between the duo when Shuaibu asked a court to stop an alleged plot by the governor to remove him from office.

The feud between the leaders had torn the party into factions.

In August 2023, Obaseki had denied Shaibu’s media aides access to entering the venue of a colloquium holding in the state, a move which made the deputy governor stage a walkout with his media aides.

READ ALSO:Shaibu alleges Obaseki playing the role of ‘godfather’ in Edo

Obaseki, in reaction, disbanded the media aides apparently because of the walkout. The governor had also denied Shuaibu access to funds and entry to his office.

During the build up to the 2020 governorship election in the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who was the APC National Chairman, allegedly denied Obaseki the ticket to contest under the APC platform.

This made Obaseki defect to the PDP. Shuaibu also defected with him in solidarity which saw to the defeat of the then APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who was Oshiomhole’s anointed candidate.

Shuaibu had thought that Obaseki would show him the same support to get elected as the new governor of the state, but he (Obaseki) wanted a Lagos-based Lawyer, Asue Ighodalo, to succeed him.

He noted that it was proper for the governorship to move to Edo Central Senatorial District where Ighodalo comes from.

However, Shuaibu had tendered an apology to Obaseki and allegedly promised to drop his governorship ambition, but continued with his intention.

It is widely expected that Ighodalo would emerge as the winner of the factional PDP primary election and possibly ensue a heated court battle on who will fly the flag of the party in the November election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now