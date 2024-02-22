Lagos LP dep guber candidate, Oyefusi, dumps party

The deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State in the 2023 elections, Islamiyat Oyefusi, has resigned her membership of the party.

Oyefusi who was the running mate for the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 governorship election in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, announced her resignation in a letter on Thursday.

In the letter dated February 22, 2024, and addressed to the chairman of the party in Isele 1 ward, Ikorodu area of Lagos, Oyefusi said the decision to leave the party was because the party’s values no longer align with hers.

“I can no longer see myself aligning with the current values of the Labour Party or as a member of the Labour Party, and the time has come for me to move forward,” part of the letter reads.

“This letter is to hereby officially notify you of my resignation from the Labour Party.

“It has been a very interesting 10 months of my political career. I express gratitude to Almighty God for seeing me through in good health and with His mercy.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my team and supporters across the length and breadth of Lagos State and Nigeria in general, who worked tremendously hard with me, despite the difficult terrain, on our achievements during the 2023 electioneering period, an achievement, we can all be highly proud of, and for the immense support of the Obi-Datti family and NCF, It was indeed an honour and a privilege to take that journey with you all,” Oyefusi said.

