Tinubu not in support of zoning Edo APC governorship ticket —Oshiomhole

A former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, said on Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu did not support the zoning of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the state.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had declared last Saturday’s governorship primary in the state inconclusive following the controversy that trailed the exercise.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, emerged as the winner of the primary election supervised by a committee headed by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, after he garnered 40,483 votes to defeat eight other aspirants in the exercise.

The Senator representing Edo Central, Monday Okpebholo, later emerged as the party’s governorship candidate at a parallel election held on the same day.

Uzodinma has since been replaced by the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, ahead of the rescheduled election slated for Thursday.

Oshiomhole spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the president was committed to a free and fair primary election in Edo State.

The former APC national chairman also rejected the power rotation system because it undermines fairness and merit.

Oshiomhole said: “What is fair in a democracy is not for any man, including the President, to single-handedly impose anyone. The fairness of the process is determined by whether or not the candidate that emerges is the true choice of the electorate, of the APC members and that is where the president stands.

“When you choose to single out Edo State, you are just being unfair. Is it not the same APC where recently in Kogi state, you have back-to-back somebody from one senatorial zone succeeding the other? Why is Edo different?

“In Benue State, since 1999, only the Tivs have produced governor after governor since 1999. Are you about to change the rules? In any case, who are you and I to dictate to Edo APC members where their candidate must come from?

“What I’ve committed to is that in a democracy, the majority must necessarily have their way. This turn-buy-turn democracy kills fairness and let me ask you, in all fairness, is democracy imposing a smaller number on a bigger number? Look at the demographics.

“I have the authority of Mr. President. I asked him, ‘Can I announce what I discussed, whether or not tomorrow’s run-up election is based on zoning?’ and he said, ‘No, no zoning. It is merit and fairness.’ The President is a Democrat and he has given me assurances that make me happy that only APC members will determine who their flag bearer will be.”

