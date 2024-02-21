Senate to complete 1999 constitution amendment in two years

The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution will complete the process in 24 months.

The Chairman of the Committee, Barau Jibrin, said this at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said: “It is important to note that the Committee is not constituted to rewrite the 1999 Constitution but to process proposed amendments to it, and we will strive to conclude this assignment within the next 24 months.”

Jibrin, who is also the Deputy Senate President, promised that the committee would be diligent in the amendment of the constitution.

He added that members of the committee would be guided in the amendment process by a work plan.

The committee, according to him, will collaborate with members of the House of Representatives and critical stakeholders on the processes.

The chairman said: “The secretariat will submit a work plan and a process map with timelines to the Steering Committee which will be presented for consideration and approval by members in the next meeting.

READ ALSO: Senate constitutes 1999 Constitution amendment committee

“I wish to quickly remind you that we will work in synergy with our counterparts in the House of Representatives, and we will be very strategic in the conduct of our affairs.

“We will be guided by the laws and rules of legislative business, including precedence where it does not conflict with any known rule, while also being innovative where we can.

“The Committee will strongly consult and engage critical stakeholders in a way that will ensure that bills passed by the National Assembly will be approved by the State Houses of Assembly and assented to by Mr. President.

“I enjoin us to be committed to the activities of the Committee because the task ahead is huge as some of the issues already canvassed by some critical stakeholders are quite delicate.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now