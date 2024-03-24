NASS REPUBLIC: As Northern Senators decry insecurity. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Northern Senators’ Forum, last week, decried the never-ending insecurity in the northern region of the country.

1.As northern senators decry insecurity



On March 21, Senators from the Northern region expressed deep concern on the rising violence, killings, and kidnappings that have terrorised communities in the region.

The Senators, who bared their minds in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, demanded urgent action that would end the upsurge in the attacks.

“We are committed to pursuing a lasting solution to this menace. We will not rest until the security situation is significantly improved and the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to justice…,” the statement reads partly.

Beyond the seeming concerns expressed by the Senators, the discourse, once again, points to the failure of leadership and highlights the country’s struggle with festering insecurity.

The recent statement credited to Northern Senators might, therefore, just be another poor attempt at currying favour or burnishing their sagging images before their respective constituents.

While this is so, it, however, calls attention to what may have been left undone by President Bola Tinubu. This appears a convenient route to follow, and this is because the buck stops on the President’s table.

"So, talking about the salaries of the National Assembly, it is a far cry from what it is supposed to be. And I can assure you that even if we reduce it by 50 per cent or 80 per cent, it will not really impact what the Nigerian lawmakers should be earning, which does not go in tandem with the economic situation of the country."

Two other stories

2. Abass’ assurance for Tinubu



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abass, on March 20, assured that the NASS will pass any bill President Tinubu will bring.

Abass made this known while speaking during a dinner hosted by the President for over 60 members of the House of Representatives to break Ramadan fast.

“The House has always supported what you do and we shall continue to strive in ensuring that we operate as one – the executive and the legislature together. We want to ensure that whatever you bring will see the light of the day, both in the House of Representatives and in the Senate,” the Speaker asserted.

Abass’ pledge has the potential of creating doubt on the readiness of lawmakers to assert their independence, while making a mess of the principle of checks and balances which beautifies democracy.

Indeed, it draws immediate attention to longtime claims that the National Assembly has become a rubber stamp institution kowtowing to the whims and caprices of the executive arm of government.

So, while a harmonious relationship is encouraged between Tinubu, and the lawmakers, jettisoning a constitutional risks taking the country steps backward.

3. Can Tinubu discontinue Kanu’s trial?



Some members of the House of Representatives from the South East region led by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, on March 19, called on President Tinubu to invoke Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution to discontinue the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The call was sequel to Justice Binta Nyako’s dismissal of Kanu’s bail application.

“That bail application, if granted, would have brought an opportunity to open doors for discussion to bring about peace in the South East”

“It is also painful for us that this bail application was rejected and we hope that President Tinubu will do the needful by discontinuing the matter,” Ugochinyere averred.

The position of the lawmakers as expressed by Ugochinyere, once again, serves as a reminder to the socio-economic unrest which had taken over the South-East due to Kanu’s continued detention.

The call subtly presents to Tinubu, arguably, the major option he has to restore peace in the region.

However, can Tinubu discontinue Kanu’s trial, and set him free? Would some sections of the country not revolt, if he explores the option? Or, is Tinubu going to insist that Kanu goes through the entire litigation process as former President Muhammadu Buhari had maintained? Nigerians are keenly watching!

Answer: Hon. Benjamin Kalu

Kalu made the statement on February 26, 2024, during an interview with Channels Television. He is the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Opinions

