Naira slumps again, sheds N15 against dollar to trade at N1,169/$1 at official window

The naira slumped for the second consecutive day against the American dollar on Friday April 19, 2024 at the official window as the domestic currency traded at N1,169/$1, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window has shown.

At the end of trading on Frida, the naira lost N15 against the dollar when compared to the previous exchange rate of N1,154/$1 on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The intra-day high and low recorded during the day were N1,236/$1 and N1,021 /$1 respectively, representing a lean spread of N215\$1.

Similarly, the naira slumped against the dollar at the parallel market for the second consecutive day to trade at N1,150/$1 representing a loss of N50 when compared to the N1,100/$1 it traded the previous day.

The British Pound also slumped against the naira by N50 to trade at N1,500\£1 as against the previous trading price of N1,450/£1 representing a loss of N50 for the local currency,

The Canadian dollar however closed flat against the naira to trade at N1,000| CA$1 same as the previous trading day rate of N1,000| CA$1.

The Euro also slumped against the naira to trade at ₦1,280/€1 as against the rate of ₦1,200/€1 the previous trading rate indicating a gain of N80 in the European currency.

By: Babajide Okeowo

