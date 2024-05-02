Tinubu should appoint Peter Obi Minister of Condolence and Politicisation of Disaster —Omokri

The constant attacks on the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, by former Presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri, has continued unabated as the ex-aide to President Goodluck Jonathan has accused Obi of always looking for negative news to use against the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Omokri who has turned into a virile critic of the former Anambra State governor, was reacting to Obi’s statement on two fatal accidents in Kogi and Enugu states where scores of lives were lost and he laid the blames on government’s failure to fix the roads.

Reacting to the gory accidents where over 35 people reportedly lost their lives, Obi, in a series of tweets on his verified X account, said such disasters could be avoided if the federal government had prioritised the lives and property of the citizens.

“The Kogi incident happened on Sunday along Okene/Lokoja bye where 19 persons were roasted alive while the other occurred along Nsukka/Enugu Road in Enugu state on Tuesday claiming the lives of sixteen persons. The Enugu State Police Command and Kogi State Federal Road Service Corps, FRSC have confirmed the two accidents,” Obi had posted.

“Even though the cause of the accidents is yet unknown, it must not be unconnected with the bad conditions of roads and insecurities.

“This is why I continue to shout out that our meager resources should be channeled at priority areas of fixing our internal roads to make them passable before going for super highway projects, which will take the chunk of the resources meant for these essential areas.

“My heart goes to the families of the deceased and the injured as I pray to God to give them the strength to bear the huge loss. My condolences also go to the governments and the people of Kogi and Enugu states.”

However, while reacting to Obi’s comments, Omokri took to his own X handle to lambast the LP flag bearer.

“Does this fellow just browse the Internet looking for negative news about Nigeria to use against the government? Is this sadism or what?” He queried.

“People died, and you feel that the best thing you can use their deaths for is to score political points? Just because of your desperation to be President in 2027?

“You were governor of Anambra State for eight years. Did people not die in road accidents under your watch in the state? Did your political opponents blame you for their deaths?

“So, every road accident in those states is the fault of the President? Peter, not all Governors are like you. You refused to build even a single school in your eight-year tenure. Some of your fellow Governors built good roads, when you were building breweries for drivers to get drunk and have more accidents!

“President Bola Tinubu should seriously consider appointing Pitobi as Minister of Condolence and Politicisation of Disaster!” Omokri said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now