Reno Omokri mocks Peter Obi over alleged ‘Yes Daddy’ audio

Former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, over an alleged leaked audio conversation between the former Anambra State governor and founder of the Living Faith Worldwide Ministry, to help him get votes from Christians.

In the audio which has now gone viral on social media platforms, Obi is said to have allegedly solicited the support of men of God to get votes in the South-West region of the country and particularly Kwara State where the cleric comes from.

In the alleged leaked conversation which the spokesman of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, has described as doctored, the LP flagbearer is alleged to have said:

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara. This is a religious war. Like I keep saying: if this works, you people will never regret the support.”

READ ALSO: Peter Obi’s talk is like Satan campaigning against sin —Reno Omokri

While reacting to the leaked audio recording on Sunday, Omokri took to his Twitter handle to say Obi was a chronic liar who wanted to ride on the gullibility of the Yoruba people to ride to power.

“See who wanted to be our President? A common simp! Yes daddy, yes daddy, yes daddy! Crying over elections, like a teenage girl dumped by her first boyfriend. This is the same that said he would defeat Boko Haram? He will see bandits and start to cry ‘yes daddy’!” Omokri posted.

In another post, he wrote:

“Peter Obi just lost the entire Yoruba vote! See the way he lied against Yoruba leaders. Talking down on Tinubu. Mocking his health and wealth. He sounded more like Nnamdi Kanu.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now