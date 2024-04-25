Politics
Fani-Kayode backs Omokri, says Peter Obi is a big scammer
Just like ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has also challenged presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, to point out one school he initiated and built in his eight years as governor of Anambra State.
On Monday, Omokri had thrown a challenge to supporters of Obi fondly called Obidients to mention a school built by the latter in his eight years as governor of the Southeastern state, noting that while Obi was the Anambra State governor, he didn’t start, complete and inaugurate a school.
“I am giving a challenge. I will give any (Obidient) $10,000 if they can name one school that Peter Obi started, completed and commissioned while he was governor.”
He added that instead of building schools, Obi’s major achievement was to build a brewery, thus turning the people into alcoholics.
Following in the same line, Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Culture and Tourism, in a post on his verified X handle on Wednesday, described the LP presidential candidate as the biggest scammer in the history of Nigerian politics.
READ ALSO:‘We don’t need a zero that will get Nigerians intoxicated,’ Omokri rubbishes Obi’s achievements as governor
He went further to say instead of building schools, Obi was busy building beer parlours when he was governor of Anambra.
“@PeterObi is the biggest scammer in the history of Nigerian politics. 8 years as Governor & you did not build one school or creche?” Fani-Kayode wrote.
“Instead you built a beer parlour. You say you did not build any schools because there was no mention of schools in your manifesto but was beer parlour mentioned in it?
“What type of creature are you? I commend @renoomokri for exposing you for what you are: the biggest fraud and Gbaju-merchant in the history of Nigeria. To think that 6 million people voted for you makes me shudder.”
