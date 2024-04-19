News
Fani-Kayode mocks Israel over reprisal attacks on Iran
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has mocked Israel over its reprisal attacks on Iran following earlier bombardments of Israeli locations by the Iranian military.
The controversial politician who reacted to drone attacks carried out by the Israeli military in the early hours of Friday in response to Iran’s assault, said Israel acted like a weak nation by using “three little micro quadcopters,” which he claimed were shot down mid-air.
Fani-Kayode further questioned Israel’s military strength and approach which he said suggested that the country’s response lacked assertiveness and strength.
READ ALSO:Fani-Kayode shades ex-President Buhari after restoration of UAE ties by Tinubu
Writing on his X handle, the APC chieftain said:
“Poor little Israel. Sent three little micro quadcopters which were shot down in mid-air and did not even have the guts to claim responsibility for them.
“Is that what you call a strong military response to Iran? Where is your much-touted power and strength?
“I guess you are only good at slaughtering innocent and defenceless women and children in Gaza.
“When faced with the prospect of a full-scale war with Iran you tucked your little Jewish tails between your legs and ran away. It is pitiful.
“Shame on you!”
