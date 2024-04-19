‘When EFCC calls, don’t run, just answer, they don’t bite or beat’, Cubana Chief Priest tells Yahaya Bello, others

A few days after coming out of the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), celebrity barman and Instagram influencer, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has resorted to drumming support for the agency.

Cubana Chief Priest was granted a N10m bail following his not-guilty plea when he was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Lagos, before Justice Kehinde Ogundare, on Wednesday on charges of abusing and mutilating the Naira.

Following his ordeal, the socialite on Thursday, took to his Instagram page to drum up support for the EFCC, telling Nigerians not to be afraid of their operatives as they are not as wicked as many Nigerians are made to believe.

In the post with a logo of the EFCC, Cubana went on to eulogise the agency, telling Nigerians that there was no need to run when the EFCC invites them as the EFCC officials don’t bite or beat suspects during interrogation.

“The Eagle will always fly so high to catch you wherever you hide,” Cubana wrote.

“No need to run when @officialefcc invites you, just pull up and answer them, they don’t bite, they don’t beat, they only investigate and prosecute. For their cell, bed dey, toilet and bathroom dey, even breakfast, lunch and dinner is served, so tell me why you are running…

“How long will you run… na big man location EFCC be… for me, it’s a status symbol,” he said.

His post comes a few hours after the anti-graft agency declares former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello wanted after the politician evaded arrest.

Officials of the commission had stormed the Abuja residence of Bello to effect his arrest, but his supporters and security details, comprising operatives of the police and DSS resisted the move to arrest him, leading to a face-off.

He was later whisked away from the premises by the incumbent Kogi governor, Usman Ododo, who took him away in his official vehicle barring the EFCC operatives from getting to him.

