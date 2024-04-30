EFCC denies shooting at pro-Yahaya Bello protesters

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has dismissed reports on the shooting of supporters of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, at its headquarters on Monday in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, made the clarification in a chat with journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

He was reacting to a video trending on social media on the alleged attack by EFCC operatives on protesters

The spokesman stressed that the EFCC operatives only dispersed the protesters who went to the commission’s headquarters to disrupt activities.

He said: “No arrests were made as claimed by the group.

“Two groups demonstrated at the commission today. The first group came with a letter of commendation in support of the EFCC anti-corruption fight.

”They presented their letter which was received by the Director of Public Enlightenment Department, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who promised to deliver their message to the chairman.

”Not quite long, another group came, these people were violent and destructive, the men of the commission had to chase them away.

“It is not true, nobody was arrested and there was no shoot out.”

The EFCC operatives on April 17 stormed the former governor’s residence in Abuja to effect his arrest following reports of alleged corruption under his watch.

However, the operatives were restrained from arresting Bello by his security aides.

The two parties are currently in court as the EFCC intensified move to prosecute the former governor for alleged N80.2 billion fraud while in office.

