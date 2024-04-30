Navy rescues 250 persons from capsised boat in Rivers

Men of the Naval Security Station (NSS) 023 have rescued more than 250 passengers aboard a capsised passenger boat along Cawthorne Channel in Rivers State.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the passengers were rescued at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to him, the ill-fated boat, MV Precious Emmanuel, took off from a local market in Sangana area of Bayelsa State.

Adams-Aliu said: “The boat was making its way to Rivers when it encountered stormy waters and hit a wreck which damaged its hull causing it to capsise.

“The locally made, 3-deck wooden vessel, popularly known as ‘Large Cotonou Boat,’ was overturned and had no lifesaving equipment on-board and none of its passengers wore a lifejacket.

“It was the vigilant eyes and professional response of NN personnel who swiftly undertook a rescue mission that ensured no life was lost.

“This rescue effort is in line with the Strategic Directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla which states that ‘the strategic end state of NN operations is a safe and secure maritime environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.’

“Additionally, the NN wishes to reiterate the importance of lifejackets, life buoys and other life-saving equipment to local maritime operators.

“The NN wishes to assure the general public that it remains committed to securing Nigeria’s maritime space from the backwaters to the outermost limits of the Exclusive Economic Zone for legitimate businesses to thrive.”

