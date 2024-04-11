Navy arrests 2 suspected oil thieves, seizes truck in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has arrested two persons and seized one tank truck over alleged crude oil theft in Bayelsa.

The Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH (NNS), Commodore Sunday Lakan, disclosed this when he paraded the suspects at NNS SOROH base on Thursday.

He said a Mazda vehicle loaded with 1,300 litres of illegally refined products was also arrested in the process.

Lekan said the breakthrough followed credible intelligence from the public concerning the stealing and transportation of stolen and illegally refined products in the area.

He said: “Our personnel who were dispatched to the area apprehended this truck. On sighting us, the driver of the truck ran away but left the keys behind.

“So we were able to convey the truck to our base for further investigation and other necessary actions.

“We arrested two suspects, a male and a female conveying the products. We shall ensure that thorough investigation is conducted and suspects handed over to appropriate authorities.”

