NSCDC arrests three suspected oil thieves in Ondo

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspected oil thieves and impounded about 4,000 litres of adulterated diesel in Ondo State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Oluyemi Ibiloye, disclosed this when he paraded the suspects at a news conference on Friday in Akure.

Ibiloye, who said the suspects were arrested in the riverine area of the state, added that they were arrested 24 hours after his resumption as the 20th NSCDC commandant in the state.

The commandant said that he would not tolerate any illegal dealings in petroleum products and other allied offences in Ondo State.



He said: “Upon the matching order and based on credible intelligence, the marine patrol team of the anti-vandal unit was able to intercept and arrest the three suspects.

“They were arrested at about 1:42 a.m. on January 10 at Awoye, Ilaje local government area of the state.

“The three suspects are Omoetan Iseoluwa Innocent (30), residing at No 22 Ayerin compound, Okoriwo, Ese Odo.

“Ogbodo Adeshina (19); and Ajana Good Kehinde age(21), living at Haazana compound, Arogbo.

“The suspects arrested were in the conveyance of a 40 horsepower engine and a wooden boat containing about 4,000 liters of illegally refined petroleum products, suspected to be adulterated diesel, concealed in cellophane bags.”

