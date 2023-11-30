NSCDC boss orders probe into shooting of students in Abuja

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has ordered a probe into the shooting of two secondary school students by the agency’s operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NSCDC spokesperson in the FCT, Ms. Comfort Okomanyi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in the city.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that two students of Junior Secondary School, Gwarinpa, were killed by gunshots fired by NSCDC personnel during a clash between suspected cult groups in the area.

The spokesperson, however, said the students in question were alive and recuperating at a medical facility in the city.

She added that the NSCDC Commandant in the FCT Commandant, Mr. Olusola Odumosu, visited the wounded students on Thursday after a routine inspection of their school’s premises.

Okomanyi said: “The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Mr. Ahmed Audi, had set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the matter.

“The CG assured that the NSCDC was determined to enforce internal disciplinary mechanism to punish any personnel found guilty in the unfortunate incident.”

