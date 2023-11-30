Metro
NSCDC boss orders probe into shooting of students in Abuja
The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has ordered a probe into the shooting of two secondary school students by the agency’s operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The NSCDC spokesperson in the FCT, Ms. Comfort Okomanyi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in the city.
Reports emerged on Wednesday that two students of Junior Secondary School, Gwarinpa, were killed by gunshots fired by NSCDC personnel during a clash between suspected cult groups in the area.
The spokesperson, however, said the students in question were alive and recuperating at a medical facility in the city.
READ ALSO: NSCDC issues alert on planned attacks in Lagos, Abuja, four others
She added that the NSCDC Commandant in the FCT Commandant, Mr. Olusola Odumosu, visited the wounded students on Thursday after a routine inspection of their school’s premises.
Okomanyi said: “The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Mr. Ahmed Audi, had set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the matter.
“The CG assured that the NSCDC was determined to enforce internal disciplinary mechanism to punish any personnel found guilty in the unfortunate incident.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...