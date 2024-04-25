Parents suspect foul play in death of 4-yr-old in Abuja school

The parents of four-year-old pupil of BrickHall Schools located at Cadastral Zone B11, Kaura in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, Miguel Ovoke, say they suspect foul play in the death of their son.

Tragedy struck when the four-year-old pupil died during the school’s feeding hours.

According to the death certificate dated April 24, 2024, issued by Excel Specialist Hospital, Abuja, Ovoke was brought to the hospital by his teachers around 11am in an unconscious state.

The medical report, signed by one Dr. Akinwande Ajayi, on behalf of the medical director, indicated that he was brought in, “on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school.”

The hospital further stated in the report that upon examination, the medical team found that the boy’s pupils were fixed and dilated, with a nonreactive response to light.

Read also: PDP gears up for crucial governorship primary election in Ondo

His peripheral pulses, according to the report, was “impalpable, blood pressure was unrecordable, and there was no cardiopulmonary activity or respiratory excursions, silent chest.”

The report indicated that all efforts of the medical team to resuscitate him failed, concluding that he was “Brought in Dead.”

Suspecting foul play, the parents of the deceased have contacted a lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, to handle the case on their behalf.

Adeyanju confirmed the development on Thursday.

The death of the four-year-old is coming days after reports of bullying in another Abuja school, with videos going viral on social media.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now