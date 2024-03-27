Metro
Remains of soldiers killed in Delta arrive National Cemetery Abuja for burial (Photos)
The remains of the soldiers killed in Delta State recently have arrived at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.
The remains arrived around 2:39 pm in different ambulances.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the military personnel comprising four officers, and 13 soldiers were murdered on March 14 by some irate youths in the Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.
Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State have been embroiled in a bitter dispute over the ownership of a stretch of land located on their border.
The officers are Commanding Officer 181 Amphibious Battalion, Lt. Col. A.H Ali; Maj S.D Shafa (N/13976); Maj D.E Obi (N/14395) and Capt U Zakari (N/16348).
The soldiers are SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974); Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274); Cpl Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853); LCpl Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844); LCpl Sola Opeyemi (17NA/760719); LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290); LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653); LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191); Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079); Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911); Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162); Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079) and Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795).
President Bola Tinubu is expected at the event.
See photos:
