25 year old man stabs friend to death during argument

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a 25 year old man, Khalid Ibrahim of Magama-Gumau in Toro LGA of Bauchi State.

The confirmation was made by the State Police Command through the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili while speaking to our correspondent in a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

The PPRO said, “Yesterday (Tuesday) 26th March, 2024, at about 2000hrs, the Command received a report of culpable homicide from Gumau outstation about two people, Khalid Ibrahim, 25 years old and Usman Ibrahim, 18 years old all of Magama-Gumau town in Toro LGA of Bauchi State.”

According to him,”The two of them engaged in a fight and as a result of which Usman Ibrahim used sharp knife against Khalid Ibrahim causing a serious injury to his body. As soon as we received the report, the Command under the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed gave directives to the DPO, Toro Division to move immediately to the scene.”

“The victim was immediately evacuated and rushed to the General Hospital, Toro for medical attention as enshrined in the laws and as global best practices. However, on reaching the hospital, he was certified dead by a medical Doctor. His corpse was released to his family for burial according to Islamic rites”, he added.

He said that the Command sympathises with the family of the deceased who lost his life in a circumstance that should not have warranted such death calling on parents and guidians to warn their children and wards against engaging in unnecessary arguments.

READ ALSO:Ex-convict, 2 others on bail, arrested by Police again for motorcycle theft in Bauchi

The PPRO added that, “The CP, Auwal Musa Mohammed has directed the DPO, Toro Division to commence unbiased investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the development. Result of the investigation will be made public.”

The young man was said to have been stabbed with a sharp object which some said was a dagger knife while others said it was a ram horn sharpened to be a dangerous weapon.

Reports from the area indicated that there was a heated argument among a group of young men including the deceased towards the end of Ramadan of Tuesday, 26th March, 2024.

It was further revealed that the guys were walking towards a JIBWIS Mosque in the town to break the fast when the heated argument ensued and got to a stage of degeneration.

The deceased was caught unawares by his attacker who was said to have drew out a sharp object and stabbed him on the neck while others ran away having been taken by suprise by the action.

It was said that, bystanders took him and rushed him to a private hospital in the town while the Police was contacted for action but unfortunately, he died even before any medical attention could be offered on him.

On arrival at the Hospital, the Police took his body to the General hospital in Toro for further action.

By: Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now