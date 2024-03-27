Police rescue five kidnap victims in Katsina

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command has rescued five kidnap victims, who were abducted on their way from Abuja to Zamfara State.

The victims, who were held captive in chains within Katsina’s forest, were rescued on March 25, 2024, during a routine patrol by officers from the Kankara Divisional Police Headquarters.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aliyu Musa, in a statement on Tuesday, said the victims were initially abducted near Kushere village in Zamfara on March 9, 2024.

The statement signed by the Command spokesperson, Sadiq Aliyu, further disclosed that the rescue occurred near Masiga village within Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It noted that the rescued victims were currently receiving medical attention and that they would soon be reunited with their families.

The rescued victims include Bashir Sani (25), Kamaladdeen Sani (23), Musa Muhammad (22), Sagir Umar (20), and Muntari Sama’ila (20).

All the victims reside in Magamin Mai Tarko village in the state.

