Death toll in Tanzania climbs to 155, as floods devastate East Africa

Heavy rains lashing East Africa have caused widespread flooding and landslides, with Tanzania bearing the brunt of the disaster.

The country’s Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, announced on Thursday that at least 155 people have been killed and over 200,000 affected by the relentless downpour.

“The heavy El Nino rains, accompanied by strong winds, floods, and landslides in various parts of the country, have caused significant damage,” Majaliwa told parliament in Tanzania’s capital Dodoma

“These include loss of life, destruction of crops, homes, citizens’ property, and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and railways,” he added.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere, and can have a devastating impact in East Africa.

These figures mark a significant increase from previous reports, highlighting the worsening situation. The heavy rainfall, attributed to the El Niño weather phenomenon, has caused severe damage to infrastructure, destroying roads, bridges, and railways. Over 51,000 households have been impacted, displacing many and leaving them vulnerable.

Tanzania is not alone in facing this crisis. Other countries in the region, including Kenya, have also reported fatalities and damage due to the flooding. The ongoing rainy season, coupled with El Niño’s influence, raises concerns that the situation could deteriorate further.

In Burundi, one of the poorest countries on the planet, around 96,000 people have been displaced by months of relentless rains.

In addition, about 45 people have been killed in Kenya since the start of the rainy season in March, including 13 who lost their lives in flash floods in the capital Nairobi this week.

Kenyan President William Ruto convened an emergency multi-agency meeting on Thursday to respond to the crisis after torrential rains triggered floods that caused chaos across the city, blocking roads and bridges and engulfing homes in slum districts.

