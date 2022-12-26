International
Two killed, nine missing, over 46,000 displaced as floods ravage Philippines on Christmas Day
At least two people have been confirmed killed, nine missing and over 46,000 displaced following Christmas Day floods in the southern Philippines region of Mindanao, the country’s civil defence officials said Monday.
The floods on Sunday was as s result of heavy monsoon rains that started on Saturday night and continued unabated for several hours.
“The disaster dampened celebrations on the mainly Catholic nation’s most important holiday as many people were evacuated when their homes were destroyed,” the officials said.
“The waters rose above the chest in some areas, but today the rains have ceased,” civil defence worker Robinson Lacre told journalists in Gingoog city, which accounted for 33,000 of the 45,700 people evacuated from their homes.
The city coastguard, in a statement, said it rescued members of more than two dozen families in Ozamiz city and Clarin town at the height of the flooding.
Read also:UN agency says 4.4m Nigerians affected by floods since July
The coastguard also said strong winds and big waves sank a fishing boat on Christmas Day off the coast of the central island of Leyte, killing two crew members, while six others were rescued.
“The central and southern Philippines have been hit with bad weather as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people began a long Christmas holiday.
“Millions of people travel to their hometowns for family reunions during this period,” local media reports as well.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...