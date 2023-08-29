News
FLOODS: Nigerian govt charges states to be proactive ahead of possible floods
The Federal Government warned on Monday that the opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon may cause flooding in all frontline states along the path of the River Benue within the next seven days.
Dr. Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, stated during a briefing in Abuja held at the request of the Presidential Committee formed by President Bola Tinubu that the new committee would implement various policies and rescue operations aimed at reducing the effects of the flood from the Lagdo Dam.
She asked the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to speed up the evacuation of Nigerians from communities at risk of flooding to safer locations.
Edu said, “This coordinating meeting is holding at the instance of President Bola Tinubu, who directed such after I raised the issue of flooding in today’s Federal Executive Council meeting. Mr President directed that all relevant ministries must meet to find a solution to the issue of flooding.
Read Also: PDP blasts Tinubu over economic policies, insecurity
“As earlier stated, the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon was opened recently and we will see the effect in the coming days. Flood has been a major issue in Nigeria and has been causing loss of lives and property. We have been given a task by Mr President to ensure proper preparedness against the effect of the opening of the Lagdo Dam.
“One of the things government in different states must begin to do is to ensure that drainages are cleaned. Blockages must be removed. Also, proper enlightenment and sensitisation of residents must be carried out.
“Residents in affected areas must begin to relocate to safer planes. States must stand up to involuntary relocations. It is inconceivable to witness avoidable loss of lives and property.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...