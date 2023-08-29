FLOODS: Nigerian govt charges states to be proactive ahead of possible floods

The Federal Government warned on Monday that the opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon may cause flooding in all frontline states along the path of the River Benue within the next seven days.

Dr. Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, stated during a briefing in Abuja held at the request of the Presidential Committee formed by President Bola Tinubu that the new committee would implement various policies and rescue operations aimed at reducing the effects of the flood from the Lagdo Dam.

She asked the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to speed up the evacuation of Nigerians from communities at risk of flooding to safer locations.

Edu said, “This coordinating meeting is holding at the instance of President Bola Tinubu, who directed such after I raised the issue of flooding in today’s Federal Executive Council meeting. Mr President directed that all relevant ministries must meet to find a solution to the issue of flooding.

“As earlier stated, the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon was opened recently and we will see the effect in the coming days. Flood has been a major issue in Nigeria and has been causing loss of lives and property. We have been given a task by Mr President to ensure proper preparedness against the effect of the opening of the Lagdo Dam.

“One of the things government in different states must begin to do is to ensure that drainages are cleaned. Blockages must be removed. Also, proper enlightenment and sensitisation of residents must be carried out.

“Residents in affected areas must begin to relocate to safer planes. States must stand up to involuntary relocations. It is inconceivable to witness avoidable loss of lives and property.”

