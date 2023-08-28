PDP blasts Tinubu over economic policies, insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday blasted President Bola Tinubu over the current situation in the country.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and posted on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the party claimed that the country was grinding to a halt under Tinubu’s watch.

The PDP lamented that the current administration’s policy initiatives have crippled productivity, crashed millions of businesses, and sparked massive job loss across the country.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alerts that Nigeria is asphyxiating, in dire straits and fast grinding to a halt under Senator @officialABAT and the All Progressives Congress (APC). @OfficialAPCNg.

“The Party laments that Nigeria is at the edge of the precipice under the Tinubu-led APC hold which lacks the acceptability and followership of citizens; a situation that has created an atmosphere and feeling of absence of governance in the country.

“Our party is alarmed that there is a serious disconnection between the government and the citizens arising from the ill-planned and hasty implementation of policies that have brought excruciating hardship, horrifying insecurity, and a general sense of apprehension that is already threatening the peace, unity, and corporate existence of our nation.

“The administration’s lack of ingenuity, tact and sensitivity towards the wellbeing of Nigerians in the removal of subsidy and floating of the Naira inflamed unbearable high cost of living, crippled our national productivity, crashed millions of businesses and sparked massive job loss with attendant escalated poverty, hunger, insecurity and hopelessness across the country.

“It is horrifying that in the last two months, over 150 million Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals with families now going to bed on empty stomachs.

“Moreover, the PDP describes as distressing that the APC government had turned a blind eye to the plight of Nigerians with no concrete commitment towards the safety of lives of our citizens despite the killing of over 500 Nigerians in Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kaduna and other states of the federation, with many more abducted since May 29, 2023.

“The failure of the APC government to decisively act since the abduction of eight corps members who were on their way to Sokoto State for their one-year mandatory national service is another ugly testament of the APC government’s insensitivity towards the security, safety, and wellbeing of citizens.”

