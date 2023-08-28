Lagos Assembly dismisses rumours of fight with Sanwo-Olu after rejection of 17 commissioner nominees

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said on Monday the Assembly reserves the right to make public the reports of the screening committee on the 17 rejected commissioner nominees in the state.

Obasa, who disclosed this at the plenary in Ikeja, the Assembly would not release the committee’s reports despite threats by some people in the state.

He insisted that no amount of intimidation would make the Assembly change its decision on the rejected nominees.

The parliament had last week rejected 17 commissioner nominees, including the state’s former commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and his information counterpart, Gbenga Omotosho.

The lawmakers, however, did not give reasons for the decision.

At Monday’s plenary, the speaker dismissed insinuations that the lawmakers were fighting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hence the decision to reject the nominees.

He said: “If anybody wishes to know the reasons for the decision, they should approach the House.

“However, we will not be forced to spill our observations, and we reserve the right to expose the report of the screening.

“We are not going to be threatened by the civil society organisations who wish to protest.

“It is their right. He who lives in a glass house does not throw stones.”

He said the Assembly would continue to work together with the executive because there “was no reason to fight whatsoever.”

