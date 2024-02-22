Metro
Sanwo-Olu announces 25 per cent reduction in transport fare, three-day work week
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a 25 per cent slash in transport fares for government-owned transport schemes.
Sanwo-Olu, who made this announcement during a live media chat tagged: ‘Sanwo Speaks,’ on Thursday, said that civil servants from levels 1–14 will begin to work three days a week as part of measures to ease the economic challenges for residents.
He explained that the forum was meant to intimate residents of measures adopted to reduce the economic burden on Lagosians.
The governor noted that workers in the teaching sector will, however, maintain the five-day-a-week work schedule, while the government will ensure additional transportation support for them.
