Gov Sanwo-Olu’s fears come true, as truck crushes bike plying one-way, kills three

The fears by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that motorcyclists plying one-way was a disaster waiting to happen, was manifested on Saturday.

This came the discovery of two corpses under an empty diesel truck at Barracks Bus Stop along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway by the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

On January 2, Sanwo-Olu, while on a visit to the Lagos State University, Ojo, for the unveiling of the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Centre, had ordered the arrest of some commercial motorcyclists, including a soldier for riding against traffic, an act popularly known as ‘one-way’.

The governor who was visibly agitated at the audacity of the culprits, was seen in a video reprimanding and vowing to deal with the arrested riders and the passengers.

“You people are the ones causing this. Maybe I should arrest two of you and put you in the guardroom.

“You’re on Okada and they are taking one-way. Is it good? When you fall and you die, they’ll say the government killed you. What a shame,” the angry governor had said.

Confirming the recent incident, the Public Relations Officer of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement on Saturday, said the accident occurred around the same location where the soldier was arrested.

In the statement, the LASTMA PRO said the two corpses were riders on a motorcycle going against traffic.

He stated that the motorcycle rider passed away at a hospital near Satellite Town, while the other two passengers died at the spot.

Taofik added that the truck driver was said to have lost control of his vehicle due to a burst tire, causing him to crash into the motorcycle that was traveling on one-way direction along the expressway.

Following the collision, the truck driver fled, but the two dead bodies were removed by policemen from the Onireke police division, he said.

