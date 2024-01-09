Traffic violation: Army chief confirms arrests of soldier who abused Sanwo-Olu on video

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said on Tuesday the soldier who criticised the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following the arrest of his colleague for a traffic offence has been arrested by the force authorities.

The governor on January 3 ordered the arrest of a soldier and three other motorcyclists for driving against the traffic along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

He also impounded a few motorcycles and arrested some of the motorcyclists for violating the state’s traffic rules.

Angered by the development, the said soldier in a video that surfaced on social media hurled abuses at the governor over the treatment meted out to his colleague.

.Lagbaja, who addressed journalists in Enugu, said the army was unhappy with the conduct of the soldier.

The action, according to him, was against the force’s ethics.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu charges military on security of Lagos

The COAS said: “I want to say that the soldier that was apprehended by the governor of Lagos State while playing on a one way, does not represent the Nigerian Army because, in every respect, it contravenes what we stand for which is discipline as an Army and the constitution and the laws of Lagos State.

“And we frown at that as army but what you alleged that soldiers have gone to the social media casting aspersions on the person and the office of the governor of Lagos State, I will say it’s only one soldier that has done that. The others are not personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“The army has investigated and the soldier has been apprehended and we are investigating for every other comical that you have seen on social media.

“We have investigated the mode of dressing of some of them, and you will know that they are not personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“One of them was wearing the badge upside down and you will know that that is not a personnel of the Nigerian Army. An officer can never do that. And from the utterances that these people made, you’ll know the angle from which they are talking. They are talking about politics, not the army.

“So, we will leave it like that for the ones that pertain to the army we are investigating to be treated accordingly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now