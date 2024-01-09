Soludo suspends Anambra monarch for conferring chieftaincy title on Ifeanyi Ubah

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has suspended the traditional ruler of the Neni community, Igwe Damian Ezeani, for conferring a Chieftaincy title on the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Affairs, Mr. TonyCollins Nwabunwanne, disclosed this in a letter addressed to the monarch on Tuesday.

Ubah dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year.

The commissioner said Ezeani did not obtain approval from the state government in line with the traditional rulers’ code of conduct by conferring the chieftaincy title on the lawmaker.

The letter read: “We have received confirmed reports that you, as the traditional ruler of Neni, conferred such a phantom chieftaincy title today on one Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah in violation of the Code of Conduct and without clearance from the Ministry.

“Whether or not your action was for pecuniary reasons as being insinuated in many quarters is irrelevant. What is important is that your action is an affront to order and good governance.

“I am directed to inform you that Mr. Governor has in the exercise of his powers under Section 2 (C) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers (Amendment) Law, 2020, suspended your recognition as the traditional ruler of Neni until further notice.”

