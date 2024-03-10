Metro
Five-storey building collapses in Anambra, many feared trapped
A number of persons are feared trapped as a five-storey building under construction collapsed at Basden Street, Fegge, in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State.
According to reports, the building, meant to serve commercial purposes on completion, collapsed in the early hours of Sunday while some of the construction workers were on the last floor.
An excavator was said to have been quickly moved to the site to begin the evacuation of rubbles and possible rescue operations of any trapped victims.
The reason for the collapse has not yet been ascertained but as of the time of filing this report, a source near the area said one person has been rescued as rescue operations continue at the site.
Details of the incident are still sketchy as the state police command and the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency are yet to make official confirmationa.
