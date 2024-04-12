Three more bodies recovered in Anambra boat mishap

The Anambra State police command said on Friday three more bodies have been recovered from the scene of a boat mishap in the state.

Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo aka “Jnr Pope,” was among the persons confirmed dead in the boat mishap in Anam community, Anambra West local government area of the state on Wednesday.

The command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Awka.

READ ALSO: JUNIOR POPE: Police confirms seven rescued in Anambra boat mishap

He said two of the bodies were recovered on April 11, while the last body was washed ashore by the tide early Friday.

Ikenga added that the bodies have been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary in Asaba, Delta State.

The spokesman said the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has been notified of the recovery.

“Mr. Aderemi Adeoye, Commissioner, Anambra Police Command, has urged all water commuters to be safety conscious,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now