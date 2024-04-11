Police confirms seven rescued in Anambra boat mishap

The Anambra State Police Command said on Thursday seven people were rescued from the boat accident in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the news in a statement in Awka.

The rescued passengers comprised six actors and one actress.

He said emergency responders are still searching for three missing passengers of the ill-fated boat.

Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo aka “Jnr Pope,” was among the persons confirmed dead in the boat mishap on Wednesday.

The accident occurred along the Anam River while the victims were going to a movie location.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of actors who lost their lives as a result of a boat accident which occurred on the River Niger in the afternoon of Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



“The boat, one of two that conveyed the crew to a film location in Anambra West LGA of Anambra State, was returning to Asaba, where it took off from when the accident happened.

“On being notified of the capsize, Anambra Command Marine Police deployed for rescue operations and successfully rescued six actors and one actress from the water.

“Two others who were unconscious were also pulled out with the aid of fishermen and conveyed to the Delta State Command Marine Police Jetty, where other members of the crew who travelled in the first boat were waiting and handed over to the President of the Actors Guild for conveyance to the hospital while the rescue team went back in search of three others who are still missing as of the time of this release.”

